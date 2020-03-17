PADUCAH — During these stressful times, kids can feel stress, too. We want to make sure you know how to work with them to identify what's wrong.
Psychiatrist Dr. Laurie Ballew says look for changes in behavior like: no longer laughing, joking, or not wanting to go outside, sleeping more or not being able to sleep at all, loss of appetite or binge eating.
Getting a kid to open up about their stress is another step. "If they can't tell you what is bothering them, then sit down with them and say, 'Hey let's play this game.' Because sometimes children can't tell you what's going on when you ask them, but while you're playing a game or interacting with an activity, then they'll share with you," Ballew says.
Ballew says activity is important for your mental health, especially now that a lot of you are at home for the next few weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Playing music, cooking, walking the dog, and coloring are all suggested activities.