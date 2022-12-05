PADUCAH, KY — After a career in education spanning 31 years, Paducah Tilghman High School Principal Allison Stieg has announced her plan to retire.
According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, Stieg intends to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Stieg worked at both Ballard Memorial High School and Heath High School before coming to PTHS. A woman of many hats, Stieg served several roles at Tilghman before being named principal.
She started as a math teacher and varsity girls basketball coach in 2022, the release explains. She reportedly led one of her teams to the state final four and was named both Region 1 All Purchase Coach of the Year and KABC Coach of the year.
In 2008, Stieg was named Dean of Students — a position she served in for 11 years before being named principal in 2019.
In a statement included in the release, Stieg said it had been an honor serving as principal, dean, teacher, and coach at Tilghman. "I will miss the students and the staff more than anything and wish them all the best in carrying on the tradition, pride, and excellence of our school,” Stieg explained.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Shivley expressed gratitude for Stieg in a statement included in the release, saying her passion for each student has been outstanding. “She has been a courageous leader throughout the pandemic ensuring our students and staff needs have been met. We will miss her greatly and will always be grateful for her service to Paducah Tilghman,” Shivley commented.