PADUCAH — Buckle up: Paducah Tilghman High School students will transport you back-in-time and halfway around the world in their performance of Broadway's Anastasia, based on the hit animated film from 1997.
Tonight is opening night and several cast-members joined Mike Mallory live in-studio to discuss their roles ahead of the big day.
For Alayna Watkins (Anastasia), playing an animated character in a live-action performance is "the best of both worlds." She loves that Anastasia is a recognizable character, but says the musical rendition gives her a lot more depth.
Amarie Smith, who's playing Dmitry, says the cast has been rehearsing for 2 months now. They've been putting a lot of hours into this performance, but Senior Jensen Knudsen says singing in front of a live orchestra created a renewed sense of energy for the entire team.
"Getting that amazing sense of everything being put together was just a surreal experience," Knudsen said.
Costumes for the show are being provided by Creatures of Habit, a professional costume shop that's become an institution in downtown Paducah after 20 years. According to their website, they've served clients like Demi Moore, My Morning Jacket, Bruce Willis, Madonna, and even Jerry Seinfeld.
The Broadway rendition of Anastasia was created by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNalley.
The following is the musical's summary, found on the official Anastasia website:
"Inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
The PTHS Choral Department's performance is directed by Choir Director Matt Hinz and Drama Instructor Janis VandenDool.
Friday, Nov. 18 is opening night at the PTHS auditorium and the show runs through Nov. 20. Friday and Saturday's performances begin at 7 p.m. while Sunday's begins at 2:30.
Want tickets?
Click here to purchase tickets online. It's $15 for reserved seating, which will get you a little bit of a better spot. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. General admission tickets can be purchased at the door.