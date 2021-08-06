Public colleges and universities in Kentucky will require masks to be worn in campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.
The announcement was made Thursday in a joint statement by the presidents of Kentucky’s public four-year universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the Council on Postsecondary Education.
According to the statement, the decision came following the latest CDC guidance, and a recent spike in cases caused by the Delta variant.
"As we welcome students back to campus for in-person classes in the next couple weeks, it is vitally important that everyone feels as safe as possible in the current environment so they can learn, teach, and provide support for our campuses at the highest level possible. We appreciate everyone doing their part to make that a reality," the statement said.
On Thursday, Kentucky reported 2,330 new COVID cases, the most in a single day since January.