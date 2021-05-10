FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to hear from you about the statewide transportation improvement program.
The program includes all federally funded projects in the 2020 State Highway Plan enacted by the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly and the governor.
A 30-day public comment period opened Monday, and it'll run through June 8.
To look through the improvement plan documents, including a listing of the projects in each county, click here.
Your comments can be sent to Selena.Curry@ky.gov or mailed to James Ballinger, Department of Highways, 200 Mero Street, 6th floor, Frankfort, KY 40622.