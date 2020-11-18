SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking for the public to comment on the new Illinois Marine Transportation System Plan and economic impact analysis study.
IDOT says the feedback will help shape strategies to strengthen a state resource that generates $36 billion in economic impact annually and also supports more than 160,000 jobs.
“Our waterways system is a big reason why Illinois is the transportation hub of North America,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “This study will make sure we are taking full advantage of a critical part of the state’s economy and help IDOT deliver the governor’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.”
IDOT says the state's waterways system includes 19 public port districts and more than 400 private terminals along the Illinois, Kaskaskia, Ohio, and Mississippi rivers as well as the Chicago area waterways system and Lake Michigan.
IDOT says the Illinois Marine Transportation System Plan is to guide IDOT's planning and programming efforts to add the system into the state's overall multimodal transportation network.
Additionally, IDOT says it will help plan $150 million identified for improvements to the marine transportation system in Gov. JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois.
Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's transportation system, creating jobs, and promoting economic growth.
The legislation is the first program in the state that focuses on all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
You can find a draft of the Illinois Marine Transportation System Plan, an informational video, and a link to the comment form by clicking here.
IDOT says you can give feedback and comments until Dec. 11. You can also join a webinar, hosted by IDOT, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 3:30 p.m. Click here to participate.