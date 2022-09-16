BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A fire chief accused of stealing money from a west Kentucky fire department was arraigned Friday morning in Ballard County.
Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief David G. Douglas Jr. on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. During Friday's arraignment hearing, a public defender was appointed to represent Douglas in court.
He's accused of taking $10,000 or more from the fire department's bank account from July 11, 2019, through Feb. 24, 2021. He's accused of using the money to pay his personal phone bill.
