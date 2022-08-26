MAYFIELD, KY — As rebuilding continues in Mayfield and Graves County, urban planners are holding a public meeting on Friday to get feedback from the community.
According to the City of Mayfield, the meeting will be held at the Chamber of Commerce Board Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug 26.
The urban planners would like to receive feedback directly from residents and they're encouraging the community to share their thoughts about the future of Mayfield.
The meeting will be held at 201 East College St., Mayfield, KY.