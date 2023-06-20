PADUCAH — A public forum was held Tuesday night to hear from taxpayers as local governments plan out the next 10 to 20 years.
The city of Paducah and McCracken County hosted the forum together at the Paducah Convention Center.
The two government bodies hired a consulting group to help come up with a decades-long plan, but some people say they're skeptical of the partnership.
There have been several issues in the past when the county and the city have disagreed.
Those include improvements to the 911 center, determining who pays for convention center roof repairs, and the sports complex project.
Paducah resident Jeff Carson attended Tuesday’s forum, and he says he’s skeptical about the city of Paducah and McCracken County coming together in partnership long term, especially when leaders have struggled to work together in the past.
"If they're going to start planning together, how are they going to resolve all of these really small issues that maybe the county says, ‘No, we don't want that,’ and the city says, ‘Yes, we do’? What's that going to look like in the future? So I wish them luck," says Carlson.
Local government leaders are working with the consulting group Kendig Keast Collaborative on their joint comprehensive plan.
That plan includes items like future land use, parks, housing and zoning regulations.
"It's their county. It's their city," McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says about why the forum was held. "They ought to have some input if they want to or they can just sit back and let us take care of things, which we will, but it's always helpful to have some input."
Tuesday’s event won't be the last public forum hosted by the two government bodies.
Kendig Keast Collaborative says it’s working to make sure avenues of communication are open between the city and the county.
"Part of our role is the ‘who.’ Who needs to take on an issue or who has the ability to move the ball forward," Kendig Keast Collaborative President Gary Mitchell says. "And then the ‘how,’ the ‘when,’ all those pieces — that's where our role comes in."
The public forum was filled with many older adults, but there were little to no young adults in the room.
We asked Mitchell about reaching younger generations for input.
He says there will be events where they will intentionally reach out to the community and will work on bringing younger voices to the conversation.
Click here for read the joint comprehensive plan.
Download the document below to see the consulting group's presentation for Tuesday's public forum.