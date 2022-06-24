A probable case of monkeypox has been reported in Kentucky — the first reported in the state this year — the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says.
The case is a Jefferson County resident, and the state says no further information about the individual will be released due to privacy concerns. However, the cabinet says the patient is in isolation and officials are working to identify anyone the person may have had close contact with.
“Identifying the first case of monkeypox in Kentucky is concerning but not surprising," Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. "Fortunately, the risk to the general public remains low. We continue to work closely with CDC and our local health department and healthcare partners to contain the spread of this virus.”
The cabinet says initial testing was performed by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Division of Laboratory Services. Testing to confirm the positive result is being done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Based on the initial positive test and preliminary case investigation, state health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection," the cabinet says in a news release.
The CDC says 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 states in the U.S. since June 23. Person-to-person transmission of the illness is possible through skin-to-skin contact, contact with bodily fluids, contact with monkeypox sores or contact with contaminated items. the cabinet says.
The illness usually starts with flu-like symptoms, such as a fever and lymph node swelling, about five to 21 days after exposure, the cabinet says, followed by a rash or lesions about one to three days later. The sores are often painful, and the cabinet says they usually start appearing on the patient's face, but they can occur anywhere on the body.
Additionally, the cabinet says the illness usually lasts for two to four weeks, and patients are considered to be infectious from the onset of symptoms until all scabs from the sores have fallen off and the skin has healed.
The cabinet offers the following advice to help prevent the spread of monkeypox in Kentucky: Keep in mind the ways monkeypox can spread, know that "monkeypox can spread through sexual networks," and be vigilant.
The cabinet asks people who have monkeypox symptoms take the following steps:
- Visit a medical provider for an evaluation.
- If lesions or rash appear, cover the area with clothing.
- Wear a mask.
- Avoid skin-to-skin contact and close contact with other people.
For more information from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Service about monkeypox, including information for health care providers visit chfs.ky.gov.
For more information from the CDC about monkeypox, visit cdc.gov.