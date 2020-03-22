SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday announced 296 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an infant.
This brings the state total to 1,049 cases in 30 counties in Illinois, with nine total deaths. Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island, and Stephenson counties are now also reporting cases.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
IDPH also announced three new deaths. The deaths included a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s, and a McLean County woman in her 70s.
IDPH also says health officials are still learning about this new virus and information and guidance is rapidly evolving.
IDPH says that, at this time, it is still unknown if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says no infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus. The CDC says in these cases, which are small in number, the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breast milk.
Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments who will have the most up-to-date information.