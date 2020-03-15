SPRINGFIELD, IL -- On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced there are 29 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Illinois.
IDPH is currently reporting 93 cases in 13 counties, including: Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, Winnebago, Chicago and Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike gives a word of warning to the people of Illinois.
IDPH says the cases have occurred in all age ranges. The number of cases that do not have a clear connection with travel or other known COVID-19 cases is increasing.
IDPH says social distancing, such as working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community, and trying to avoid public transportation, will help reduce the number of people who become sick. Social distancing will also help the possibility of exhausting the health care resources.
For information about how you, your school, workplace, and community can prepare, please visit Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
A list of local health departments can be found on the IDPH website.