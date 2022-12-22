In an ongoing effort to expand reliable high-speed internet access, you can review the recently released National Broadband Map and provide feedback to improve the map’s accuracy.
Broad public participation will improve the accuracy of the map, which will result in federal funding for high-speed internet expansion being targeted to the areas that need it most.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the new map on Nov. 18, which allows users to search by street address where internet service providers make high-speed services available and where they do not.
The map is a draft version—the FCC is seeking public input to verify its accuracy before finalizing.
"Access to high-speed, reliable internet service is vital infrastructure as critical to our connectivity as roads and bridges," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. "We must pinpoint where access is most needed to ensure we invest [government] dollars wisely."
The new map shows information on fixed internet service by provider name, service technology type (like fiber, copper, satellite) and the maximum advertised speed offered at the location. Mobile wireless service is shown by technology type (like 3G, 4G, LTE, 5G).
By entering an address on the map, residents, business owners and internet service providers can verify whether or not the information is correct. If it's not, the report can be challenged.
Challenges to the map must be filed by Jan. 13, 2023, so check your home or business address before that date.
To review the maps, go to broadbandmap.fcc.gov and enter your street address.
- If the information about the high-speed internet service offerings available at your home or business needs to be corrected, click “Availability Challenge,” fill out the form and click submit.
- If there is no information listed for your home or business address, drop a pin on the map, click “Location Challenge,” complete the form with the correct information and click submit.
Responses will be automatically submitted to the FCC.