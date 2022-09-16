FRANKFORT, KY — Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide invite the public to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system.
Virtual town hall meetings will be held this month on Sept. 19, 21, 27 and 30. Anyone with concerns about the system or ideas on how to better support families is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings.
The meetings are part of the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which addresses issues with foster care and adoption processes. The legislation requires CFCRB to offer regional meetings at least twice a year.
The September town hall meetings will focus on support for relatives and fictive kin caregivers for children who would otherwise be in foster homes unfamiliar to them. Fictive kin is someone who isn’t related to the child by birth, adoption or marriage but has strong ties to the child or the child’s biological parent(s), siblings or half-siblings. Placements with relatives and fictive kin can reduce the trauma of out-of-home placement for children and reinforce their cultural identities. Previously, fictive kin had to have a direct connection to the child. The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation this year to include a connection to the child’s family.
Findings from the meetings will be reported to the state CFCRB and included in its annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, governor and legislature.
Below is the town hall schedule:
- Sept. 19: noon-1 p.m.
- For citizens in Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson Counties
- Sept. 21: noon-1 p.m.
- For citizens in Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Estill, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Kenton, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Robertson, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford Counties
- Sept. 27: noon-1 p.m. (Most counties in the Local 6 area)
- For citizens in Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster
- Sept. 30: noon-1 p.m.
- For citizens in Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Green, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe Counties
Registration is required. Register here.
For more information, email cfcrb@kycourts.net.