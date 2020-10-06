FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts is inviting the public to several virtual town hall meetings in October to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system.
The four regional meetings, held Oct. 13 through Oct. 21, will be hosted by local Citizen Foster Care Review Boards across the state
Registration is required to attend.
The AOC says in a news release the meetings come after the reforms in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption. This legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meetings at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.
The news release says topics of the meetings will include discussions on family preservation, services for reunited families, foster parent rights, and racial and ethnic disparities in the foster care system, as well as covering support for relatives and family friends who serve as caregivers for children.
The AOC says the meetings will include open discussions with participants, but due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.
There will be four meetings for the different regions of the commonwealth. Participants should attend the meeting for their county and must register.
Additionally, the office of the AOC says feedback from the meetings will be reported to the Kentucky CFCRB and will be included in its annual recommendations to the governor, legislature, and state Supreme Court.
You can also send questions and comments to the Kentucky CFCRB at cfcrb@kycourts.net.
Virtual Town Hall Meeting Schedule
October 13, 2020
- 10:30 a.m. - Noon
- For the following counties: Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster.
- Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting information.
Oct. 15, 2020
- 10:30 a.m. - Noon
- For the following counties: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Green, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe.
- Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting information.
Oct. 19, 2020
- 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (ET)
- For the following counties: Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson.
- Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting information.
Oct. 21, 2020
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
- For the following counties: Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Estill, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Kenton, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Robertson, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford.
- Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting information.
Citizen Foster Care Review Boards
The office of the courts says CFCRBs are teams of court-appointed volunteers who review foster child cases and make recommendations to state courts and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services on behalf of the children.
The courts say the volunteers work to meet the children's needs while in care and make sure the children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. The CHFS administers the state foster care program.
Click here to see how you can become a volunteer.
The Kentucky General Assembly created the Kentucky CFCRB in 1982 to help decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. You can see the 2019 CFCRB Annual Report by clicking here.
The AOC says it provides support services to the CFCRB program and is the operations arm for the state court system. It also supports the activities of nearly 3,400 employees and 406 elected justices, judges, and circuit court clerks and executes the Judicial Branch budget.