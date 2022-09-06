SMITHLAND, KY — After months of construction and planning, crews are finally ready to place the massive 700 ft. steel truss on the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truss will be moved and placed over a three-day timespan, from Sept. 12-14th, weather permitting. Jim Smith Contracting, the KYTC, American Bridge Company, and the U.S. Coast Guard have made arrangements to host a public-viewing area during the placement.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat quipped that viewing the placement of the truss was going to be like "watching paint dry," explaining that raising the truss 90 feet in the air will likely take most of the day on Tuesday.
According to the release, parking will be provided along the approach to the new bridge, as well as at the Livingston County Fairgrounds across U.S. 60. Poat explained people will be able to walk up on to the north bridge approach to watch the truss being placed.
The release explains KYTC maintenance personnel will control public access to the fairgrounds and north approach to the bridge, which will be limited to specific hours. The existing bridge will be one lane only with automated signals during the entire float in operation, the release says.
Lane Restrictions
Traffic on the existing U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland will be restricted to one lane with an automated signal starting around noon, on Sept. 12. It will remain restricted for the duration of the placement.
According to the release, Jim Smith Contracting expects it to take 6 to 8 months for crews to complete the deck on the main span of the new bridge. They think the bridge will be completed in late spring of 2023.
Public Access at North End of new bridge
- Monday, September 12 from noon to 4 p.m. CDT
- Tuesday, September 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT
Poat urges anyone who wants to come and watch the placement to bring a lawn chair, some water, and protection from the sun, as temperatures could be quite warm
Truss Placement Schedule
The Coast Guard plans to close the Ohio River between the Paducah Riverport and Smithland to all boat traffic during the move.
- Sept. 12: The 700-foot truss will leave the Paducah Riverport between 8 a.m. and noon. It's expected to take about 4 hours to travel 14 miles to Smithland.
- Sept. 13: The 5.2 million pound truss will be raised 90 feet in the air to it can be floated over the main piers of the new bridge.
- Sept. 14: The jacking towers will be removed and the flotilla will return to Paducah
According to the cabinet, the new bridge will have a design similar to the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter, with a 40-foot-wide, 2-lane deck. Driving lanes will be 12-feet wide with 8-foot shoulders to allow farm equipment to cross without stopping traffic.