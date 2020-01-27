PADUCAH -- New public parking signs will be installed starting this week in downtown Paducah.
Planning Director Tammara Tracy says the new signs will help notify drivers of available parking lots.
Eighteen signs will be posted for the following public parking locations:
- Farmers’ Market lot at North 2nd Street and Jefferson Street
- Maiden Alley lot at Kentucky Avenue and Maiden Alley
- Finkel lot at Marine Way and Washington Street
- Chamber lot with entrances off Clark Street, Marine Way, and Washington Street behind The Commerce Center building
- Kentucky Avenue lot at South 3rd and Kentucky Avenue
You can see a map of the parking lots below.