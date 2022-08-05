PADUCAH — Late arrivals and departures, scheduling issues, and unreliable service: These are the reasons for several complaints Paducah Area Transit System is getting from customers.
Some clients report missing important doctor’s office visits because PATS is their only form of transportation.
The transit system is aware of the frustration clients are feeling.
Executive Director Arthur Boykin says PATS has been working to accommodate as many clients as possible.
But, with a shortage of drivers, the system's efficiency has taken a hit.
Don Shaw uses PATS to get everywhere he needs to go, including the hospital.
“I had an appointment with my nurse practitioner at Western Baptist, and the bus didn't show up,” Shaw says.
Shaw says after this missed appointment, he suffered a stroke.
He says it was disappointing because he relies on this service.
“It's essential, very essential. It's my only mode of transportation,” says Shaw.
Boykin says since the COVID-19 pandemic, complaints have been up. That's because drivers are in short supply.
“We are down. If I were to give that a percentage, we're down about 40% in drivers,” says Boykin.
They're allocating the 15 available drivers toward regularly-scheduled, life-sustaining trips to cancer and dialysis appointments.
All other trips can't be guaranteed.
Boykin says customers say, "Usually I can call them today and get my trip tomorrow."
“But we've been trying to communicate to them for a period of time: Please call in advance. And that's certainly, right now, that's much more than one day,” says Boykin.
Calling two weeks ahead can ensure you a ride.
They're working to remedy the staffing issue.
To get more drivers behind the wheel, PATS is launching a hiring campaign.
“Through Indeed. We're advertising through Facebook. We're advertising, again, WPSD. We're advertising by yard signs,” Boykin says.
The transit system’s goal of hiring 15 new drivers is expected to get things back to normal.
In the meantime, Shaw is still planning to wait on PATS.
“The rest of them, you can't count on them,” Shaw says.
PATS is looking for cutaway drivers to drive the small vehicles that don't require commercial driver's licenses.
They're hiring both part-time and full-time positions. The starting rate is $12.50 an hour.
Applicants are expected to pass a pre-employment physical, drug test and a background check. Applicants must also have a valid driver's license. PATS will provide all other training for the position.