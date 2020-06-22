ATLANTA, GA (WXIA) — A public viewing was held Monday for Rayshard Brooks, the man Atlanta police fatally shot while responding to a call that he had fallen asleep in a fast-food drive-through.
The event was held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was Martin Luther King Jr.'s church.
Brooks' death on June 12 has sparked nationwide outrage and protests.
Within days of the shooting, Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down from her post, and officer Garrett Rolfe was fired and charged with 11 counts, including felony murder.
Officer Devin Brosnan was also placed on administrative duty and faces three charges.
Brooks, who is black, failed a sobriety test and was being handcuffed when he struggled to get away from police. Video from the scene shows Brooks fleeing with an officer's Taser when an officer shot him from behind.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Brooks' death as a homicide.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, and will be a private family event.