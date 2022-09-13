LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Members of the public will be able to watch as the final truss is placed for the new New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the public viewing area will be open Wednesday morning to allow folks to watch crews in action.
The public access viewing area is at the north end of the new bridge. It's immediately across from the Livingston County Fairgrounds, and parking will be available along the new paved approach to the new bridge. KYTC says to look for personnel who will be providing directions on site.
Those who wish to watch as the final truss is lifted and placed are advised to bring their own lawn or camp chairs, water and sunscreen, and KYTC says folks should also be prepared for the warm temperatures expected Wednesday.
The public access viewing area will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
KYTC says the schedule for Wednesday is as follows:
- At 7:30 a.m., the truss lift will resume.
- From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the truss will be moved above the main piers.
- From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the truss will be lowered into place.
- At 1 p.m., personnel will begin dismantling the jacking towers to allow the flotilla to move away from the bridge.
KYTC says one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal will continue on the existing U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland, and delays are likely to occur during peak travel periods.