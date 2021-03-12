CARBONDALE, IL — It can be a hassle finding different routes to take when the roads you typically drive on are closed. But doing so could save your life. 

The city of Carbondale, Illinois, posted this on its Facebook page. 

The city says a driver had to be rescued from their car Thursday night after high water swept them off the road. 

The city says Dogwood Road, where this happened, and North Oakland Road at Charles Road are closed because of flooding. 

Crews are monitoring the situation and will remove barricades when the roads are passable. 

