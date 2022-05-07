MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on 1335 Powers Road. Deputies learned that a 17-year-old by the name of Robert Douglas Jr was last seen around the time of 1:30pm.
Robert Douglas Jr. is approximately 5’9 and 160lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Robert was last seen wearing a neon yellow hoodie, dark blue jeans and on a blue bicycle with no seat traveling on Powers Road.
If you come in contact with Robert Douglas Jr, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-8550.