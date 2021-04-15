LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor's apartment is writing a book, but a publishing giant is declining to distribute it.
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and another officer fired shots that hit Taylor during the March 2020 narcotics raid that yielded no drugs. Mattingly was shot in the leg by Taylor's boyfriend.
Mattingly's book will be published by Tennessee-based Post Hill Press. Simon & Schuster has an agreement with Post Hill, but says it will not distribute this book. News of Mattingly's book drew online criticism Thursday. Post Hill has said Mattingly deserves to be able to tell his account publicly.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields has reprimanded Mattingly after he sent an email in September criticizing department leadership and claiming he “did the legal, moral and ethical thing” the night of the raid that resulted in Taylor's death.
MORE DETAILS: Louisville police chief reprimands officer over Breonna Taylor email
Shields said Mattingly's email violated the department's policy for email usage. He received a letter of reprimand on March 29 saying he sent an email to all sworn officers “that did not serve any business purpose.”
Read more: https://bit.ly/3mPLk6y