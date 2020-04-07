PULASKI COUNTY, IL -- Leaders in Pulaski County, Illinois are reminding residents that the Governor's stay at home executive order will be enforced.
The order has been in place since March 21.
To help make sure the order is being followed, Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern and Pulaski County State's Attorney Jim Flummer say they are on alert for the following.
First is the unlawful public gathering of adults, particularly those who congregate at outdoor parties. Both say arrests will be made as necessary.
The second is children being out in violation of the stay at home order.
Children like adults, are expected to also follow the stay at home order.
This means while they can go outside for exercise, they should continue to practice social distancing.
Children who don't may have juvenile delinquency petitions filed against them.
Also parents or guardians who allow their children to violate the stay at home order may be prosecuted for endangering the life or health of a child.
