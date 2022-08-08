(CNN) — Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough has died. His son said he died peacefully at his home in Massachusetts on Sunday, at age 89.
His books covered massive subjects in history and epic figures.
McCullough earned two Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of U.S. Presidents Harry Truman and John Adams.
He outlined the shaping of the Declaration of Independence in "1776," and wrote about the building of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Panama Canal.
McCullough earned two National Book Awards, and President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian honor in the U.S.
He also narrated several works as the voice of Ken Burns' "The Civil War" documentary and the film "Seabiscuit," and hosted the show "American Experience" on PBS for years.
His son said McCullough's wife passed away just two months ago. The couple was married for 67 years after meeting as teenagers.
David McCullough is survived by five children and 19 grandchildren.
Simon and Schuster posted a tribute to McCullough on its website, saying it was an honor to be his publisher for 54 years and they will miss him greatly.