It’s the medical prognosis no one wants to hear. When their daughter was in a coma, two parents were told to pull the plug by one doctor. So, they sought a second opinion. They are relieved they did, because not only did she wake up, she is on the road to recovery.
32-year-old Julia Piantini was in a coma after a blood clot traveled to her lung. Doctors told her parents initial brain scans showed no hope and they should say goodbye. A second opinion from neurologist doctor Kester Nedd told them she would wake up.
“And one of the early signs that I saw from Julia when she was recovering is that she had a sleep-wake cycle, Dr. Nedd said. "She was able to fall asleep with the sun going down and awake with the sun coming up.”
Her parents believed him, and now Julia is in rehab. More than a year later Julia is singing and walking again.
“When you see where she was a year ago to where she is today, it’s really nothing short of a miracle,” Julia's father Albert Piantini said.
Neurologist Dr. Kester Nedd has developed the BHET method which stands for brain, hierarchical, evaluation, and treatment method. A new way to look at how the brain is organized. You can find out more here.