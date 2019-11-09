PADUCAH, KY — Local 6 TODAY's Puppy with a Purpose is now a certified service dog. As many of you know, Maverick is helping local military veteran Kevin Patterson manage his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
We've been following Maverick's journey since January when you helped us name him, and quite a bit has changed since then. Maverick is now a year old, his bark has gotten deeper, and he's finally grown into his big ears.
"Now that he's gotten bigger, our house has shrunk some," says Kevin. "He takes up more space now."
Patterson says Maverick is helping him feel comfortable standing in big crowds.
"Our daughters are doing a lot of sports in school and activities, and typically I would stay at home with a lot of those activities. But with him, I am able to get out and go do stuff," says Kevin. "He pushes me out the door- it seems like."
Kevin's wife, Jackie Patterson, says Maverick is helping Kevin get out of the house. "It's awesome," she says. "I don't feel like the single mom running around with three kids from here to there and everywhere with them."
Jackie says the couple can now divide and conquer if they need to. Whereas before, there were just too many triggers for Kevin.
"He was too alert of everything else going on," says Jackie. "The crowd's too noisy, there are too many people, there's too much movement- everything that comes with PTSD."
When Maverick's around, Jackie says Kevin can focus on the kids." He's back down to earth, she says. "He's not out somewhere with his mind mentally thinking the worst is coming or the worst is going to happen. He's just right there, and he's in the moment."
"He does his job; he does what he's supposed to do," says Brent Talbert, Maverick's trainer at Stonecreek Kennels in McCracken County, Kentucky. "He has such a bond with Kevin that he picks up on anything. If Maverick senses something's wrong, he will come up and he'll check on Kevin to make sure he's okay. It's just one of the awesome strange abilities that these animals have."
"Being able to be there for their events and see how well they're doing in the different activities means the world to me as a dad," says Kevin. "Maverick's enabled me to do that."