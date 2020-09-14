PADUCAH — The Purchase Area Health Connections has received a $1 million Rural Community Opioid Response Plan Implementation Grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
This grant will cover the next three years to address Substance Use Disorder in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. This grant also adds Lyon County to the Purchase Area Health Connections service area.
The Purchase District Health Department says PAHC's Opioid Taskforce is currently finishing up their previous HRSA Rural Community Opioid Response Plan Implementation Grant and will be hosting a virtual opioid summit next month.
The summit, "Stop the Stigma & Save Lives: Ending Kentucky's Opioid Crisis," will be held on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event is free, but you can register by clicking here.
The health department also says PAHC has been selected as the 2020 Community Star Awardee for the State of Kentucky from the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health. PAHC will be featured in the official book of Community Stars released on Nov. 19, which is National Rural Health Day.