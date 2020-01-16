PADUCAH — One in seven Americans will experience substance use disorder in their lifetime, and only 10% will get the right care they need, according to a report by the U.S. Surgeon General's office.
Purchase Area Health Connections was awarded a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to help tackle substance and opioid disorders.
Purchase Area Health Connections will use the funding to carry out a plan that focuses on prevention, increasing treatment and access to care, and reducing the stigma against recovery. It will also help to get people suffering from addiction back into the workforce. PAHC used the money to do an assessment that identified the specific issues in the Purchase Area.
A man who has been through addiction recovery talked with Local 6 about what he thinks holds people back from recovery.
Donald McDonald suffered from addiction for 20 years. He's on the road to recovery, and he helps others do the same. He taught members of the PAHC Opioid Taskforce ways to reduce the stigma of substance abuse recovery Thursday. McDonald said shame is a big reason addicts don't get help.
"You are not alone," McDonald said. "And you deserve adequate and appropriate help. And you can get well, you can stay well and you can get better...like many of us have."
Kaitlyn Krolikowski is the project director of the PAHC Opioid Taskforce. She said the grant partnership with Four Rivers Behavioral Health will lead people to proper care and recovery.
"Funding like this allows us to see what the problem is and figure out how are we going to fix this," Krolikowski said. "What are we going to do so it doesn't continue to be a problem?"
McDonald said if you're facing addiction, simply ask for help.
The Opioid Taskforce is finalizing its plan.
Visit the Four Rivers Behavioral Health website for resources on substance abuse services. For more information about PAHC, click here.