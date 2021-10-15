PADUCAH– The 2021 Purchase Area Walk to End Alzheimer's in Paducah will begin this Saturday at 9 a.m. in Noble Park.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer's, over 75,000 of which are living in Kentucky.
The money raised during the walk helps the Alzheimer's Association research on risk reduction and early detection, as well as maximizing quality care and support for those living with Alzheimer's.
So far, the greater Kentucky and southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer's Association has raised over $35,000 and are only $25,000 short of reaching their fundraising goal of $60,000.