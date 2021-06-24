PADUCAH– The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) and McCracken County Public Library (MCPL) are working together to provide Narcan, and Narcan training, to people in the community.
The library will have a supplies of Narcan, a nonaddictive opioid antagonist, available for people who request it. However, before receiving the Narcan you will be required to watch a training video on the Purchase Area Health Connections website that explains how to administer Narcan Nasal Spray.
“Public libraries have long partnered with other public agencies to share information and increase access to all kinds of resources to improve the health and well-being of communities. We see this as an extension of those efforts and are honored to work with the Purchase District Health Department to provide this lifesaving intervention,” Interim Library Director, Sarah McGowan, said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that synthetic opioid fatalities rose by 55% in the 12-month period ending September 2020. That period is showing more than 90,000 Americans who died from such an overdose, while a year earlier it was around 70,000. Data shows providing Narcan training to people at risk of witnessing an overdose can reduce opioid related deaths by 30-45%.
You can begin participating in this program on July 1.