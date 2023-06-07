PADUCAH — The Purchase District Health Department announced Wednesday they donated $12,500 to Paducah Public Schools in support of school health initiatives.
According to a release from the district, the donations will be split-up into $2,500 mini-grant for individual schools.
Purchase District Health Department Grant Facilitator Erin Stallins said in a statement included in the release the department was please to provide the grants, whether they are used in the classroom, to train teachers to be prepared for medical emergencies, or in supporting increasing safety in schools.
PPS Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock said the district was grateful for the opportunity provided by the grants.
“We are excited to be able to offset costs for maintaining vital life-saving AEDs (automated external defibrillators) and emergency response kits, expand opportunities to have more staff and students trained in CPR / First Aid and AED use, and provide more staff with training in Mental Health first aid," he explained.