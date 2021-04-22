PADUCAH — Thursday, people come one by one into the Julian Carroll Convention Center in Paducah to get their COVID-19 vaccine. It was the first walk-in clinic the Purchase District Health Department has held.
"It had to be done," says Jason Owen. He got his second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday. He says he's getting the vaccine so he can travel again. "I didn't want to do it at first," Owen says. "But I like cruising more than I like being stubborn, so I'm taking the cruise."
The Purchase District Health Department has seen a slight decline in people making appointments for the vaccine. That's why the department scheduled Thursday's walk-in clinic, where people could get their shots without appointments.
"We had a good response between 10 and 11. We had, pretty much our lobby was full," says Donna Heldenbrand, who works with the health department. She says while response has been good, there's still more capacity for people to get the vaccine.
"We're still reaching out to the community and still going to places — CenterPoint, and we've gone to the McCracken County Jail, Fulton Jail," says Heldenbrand.
"The more people we get vaccinated, the more we can get this coronavirus and maybe our lives can get back to normal a little bit better," she explains.
The Purchase District Health Department is having another walk-in vaccination clinic next Thursday at the convention center. Anyone 18 and older can walk in and get a shot from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
People who got their first dose of the vaccine on Thursday at the convention center will have to go to the health department for their second dose. That clinic will be a drive-thru event.