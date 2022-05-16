WEST KENTUCKY, — In response to the ongoing infant formula shortage, the Purchase District Health Department has created a way for families that need formula to find local organizations that have it.
The health department has created an online survey that organization can fill out if they have formula available. Families who need formula will be able to see the survey responses in real time, the health department says.
The Purchase District Health Department covers Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken counties.
Organizations that have formula can click here to fill out the survey.
Families in need of formula can click here to check the PDHD formula locator.
In a news release about the survey, the health department notes that many parents have had to change their infant's formula because of the shortage. PDHD says changing a baby's formula can cause temporary digestive upset, but that should subside after a few days. However, the health department says to call your doctor if your child experiences projectile vomiting or a rash.
"Please DO NOT make homemade formula and DO NOT give dairy milk to children under 12mos old," the news release warns. "You can buy ANY formula with SNAP, if available."
The health department also asks WIC participants to call PDHD clinics if they need their formula changed. "We will change it while you are standing in the store," the news release says.
Clinic hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.
The phone number for each clinic is:
Ballard: Please call: 270-665-5432.
Carlisle: Please call: 270-628-5431.
Fulton: Please call: 270-472-1982.
Hickman: Please call: 270-653-6110.
McCracken: Please call: 270-444-9625 or 270-557-6483.