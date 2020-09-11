McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department is one of the four sites chosen across the state to pilot expanded COVID-19 testing in community locations.
The health department says this pilot program will last for 12 weeks with the possibility of a longer term based on state determination. As part of the program, the health department says it will be doing pop up testing across the district and would also like to participate in future events.
If you are having an event in the next 4 months, contact Kent Koster at kkoster@purchasehealth.org to set up pop up testing availability at your event.
The health department says the testing will be done for free and they can test up to 100 people per day.
In order to kick off the program as soon as possible, the health department says these job descriptions need to be filled:
The Testing Team will include:
- 2 positions for Registration/Clinical Support (EMT, CMA)
- 1 position for Safety/Quality Nurse RN
- 1 Testing Site Coordinator
Job descriptions and applications are available online (click here). The health department says these positions will be hired through a partner staffing agency "OmniPath."
Applications must be completed and returned with a resume to Kent Koster at kkoster@purchasehealth.org, fax to 270-575-5458, or mail to:
Purchase District Health Department,
Attention: Personnel Dept.,
916 Kentucky Avenue, P O Box 2357,
Paducah, KY 42002-2357.
The health department says a resume will not take the place of an application and pre-employment screenings, like a criminal record check, drug screen, etc., will be part of the selection process. The health department also says OmniPath is an equal opportunity employer.