PADUCAH — The Purchase District Health Department will begin expanded COVID-19 testing in community locations on Oct. 5.
The health department says it is one of four sites chosen across the state to pilot this program and will be conducting pop up testing sites at Purchase District Health Department clinics and at community events and locations.
PDHD says testing site locations will change. You can see the times and locations, as well as register, on the department's registration site.
Testing will be available at the Purchase District Health Department from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The health department says the testing site will be in the parking lot behind the building at 916 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003.
Anyone looking to get tested is asked to enter the parking lot from 9th Street and exit by making a right onto 10th Street. There will be signs to direct traffic.
The health department says the testing is 100% free of charge and no insurance is needed. You also do not have to have symptoms or a doctor's referral to get tested.
The health department says results will be available within a few days and you will be contacted with your results by text message or phone call.
The health department says walk-ups are accepted, but registration is preferred.
Additionally, the health department says it is looking for events to collaborate. If you are having an event in the next four months and are interested in having pop up testing, the health department says to contact estallins@purchasehealth.org for more information.