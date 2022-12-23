MAYFIELD, KY — Two semi trucks have skidded off of the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway, resulting in the closure of one of the southbound lanes, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced.
According to a Friday release, the restriction is near the 18-mile-marker between Wingo and Mayfield.
The KYTC says a wrecker is on site to recover the trucks. Southbound traffic will be blocked intermittently during recovery, they report.
According to the release, crews expect work at the scene to take about two hours.
Drivers wishing to avoid delays should consider using U.S. 45 between Mayfield and Wingo.