GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway will close at 9 am today to allow recovery of a SEMI truck that crashed near the 14 mile marker over the weekend.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, southbound traffic will be detoured off of the interstate at the Mayfield Exit 21 interchange. Drivers will take U.S. 45 South to return to the parkway at Wingo Exit 14.
The cabinet expects the southbound lanes to reopen around noon. The say the truck was carrying large rolls of paper, which will also have to be recovered.