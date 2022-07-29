MAYFIELD, KY — From a savage storm to the stage: The phrase "the show must go on," takes on a special meaning in Mayfield this weekend.
The cast of the Purchase Players Theater will present the first official show of the season since December's tornado tore apart their venue.
In fact, their building is one of the only ones standing in Mayfield, surrounded by what is still destruction.
After multiple setbacks, the cast and crew were finally able to get the set lights up in time to present “The SpongeBob Musical.” It is the story of SpongeBob SquarePants and friends coming together to survive.
"It is mind-blowing to step outside and we have this nice, new pretty exterior, and around us is dirt and gravel and broken pieces of wood," said Director Kyler Dombrowski.
Dombrowski remembers the morning of Dec. 11, when he got his first look at the aftermath of the EF4 tornado.
"When we came in, there was a small hole in the wall over there," he pointed out. "We were able to squeeze through and there were holes in the roof."
As director of the musical, originally set for spring, he should have been preparing for rehearsals, but instead he and the cast found themselves picking up the pieces of the town and their theater.
"We basically had to restart," said Dombrowski. "We had to completely replace all of the exterior walls the insulation."
Dombrowski said this show is perfect for Mayfield and all the town's been through.
"The story of the SpongeBob and Sandy and Patrick, they go on a journey to stop a volcano from erupting. If it erupts, it will destroy Bikini Bottom, and so it is a story of community and friendship and working together to survive," he said.
"I think it's just what this town needs, and it's definitely what I needed right now," said Carter Parks, who plays Patrick. "There's a moment in the show where I really have to hold back crying physically on stage.”
"It's hard to put into words the energy we are bringing," actor and assistant director Matthew Allen said. "It took a lot of patience."
Allen said he knows patience is something everyone in Mayfield can relate to.
"Just the comparison of what we just went though and what you'll see in the story, people come together," he said.
Show dates are July 29-31 and Aug. 5-7. For tickets, click here.