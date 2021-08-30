MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– During the 2021 Best In Kentucky Awards Show, Purple Toad Winery was recognized as the best winery in Kentucky.
The award show was meant to celebrate Kentucky's people, places and unique creations before the release of Kentucky Living's "Best in Kentucky" issue that will be on sale next month.
The award show aired on Kentucky Living's Youtube channel on Thursday, Aug. 26 and was hosted by Miss America 2020 Heather French Henry.
Since the awards began 12 years ago, Kentucky Living readers annually cast votes to choose their favorites in categories ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities. The full listing of winners and a video of the awards presentation can be viewed here.