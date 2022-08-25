HOPKINSVILLE, KY — KC and the Sunshine Band have been "shaking bootys since 1973," according to their website, and they certainly aren't going to stop now.
According to a release from Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation, the multiplatinum musical group - who have their own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame- will be taking the stage at the 6th annual Hoptown Summer Salute on Saturday evening.
The Justice Center Stage seating area is opening to the public at 5:30 p.m. Nashville independent artist Cassandra will take the stage first at 7 p.m. and KC and the Sunshine Band will start at 8 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said the show was going to be high-energy and fun, explaining there will be a costume contest sponsored by Jennie Stuart Health. Come dressed in your very best 70s attire and you could win a spot on the front row, the release says.
If grooving to 70's disco is NOT the way you like it, there will be plenty more activities for the whole family. They'll have free kiddie rides, craft and food vendors, and a beer and beverage garden.