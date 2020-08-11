A lab technician uses a single channel pipette dropper in the immunogenicity testing process during production of the 'Medgamal' COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), at the Gamaleya National Research Center in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Some medical staff and city government workers in Moscow are being offered the opportunity to inoculate against the coronavirus as Russia is poised to register what it says is the worlds first Covid-19 vaccine. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images