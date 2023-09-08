The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute supported by the Band of the Grenadier Guards, on the First anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Hyde Park, London, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. With gun salutes and tolling bells, Britain is marking the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)