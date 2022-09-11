A fanfare of trumpets sounded at proclamation ceremonies in the capital cities of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday officially declaring Charles king of the nations that, along with England, form the United Kingdom.
Thousands of people gathered at Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle and Hillsborough Castle in Belfast to hear the official announcement, although Charles officially became king when Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday.
The ceremonies took place as the late monarch's coffin left Balmoral Castle and traveled to Edinburgh on Sunday. Crowds also lined the roads in tribute to the queen as the funeral procession slowly wound through tiny villages and small towns from the remote castle in the Scottish Highlands.
Here's what's happening:
- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Balmoral.
- The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, accompanied the cortege as it slowly made its way to the throne room at Holyroodhouse Palace.
- King Charles III will meet the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, who heads the central body that has served the group of former colonies since it was established in 1965.
- Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York, will inherit the queen's corgis, according to a source close to the prince.