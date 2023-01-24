PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced several changes aiming to improve juvenile detention centers across the state, but those changes came with miscommunication and confusion.
Some of the changes announced on Jan. 12 include permission for workers to carry defense tools, like Tasers and pepper spray, and separating male juveniles by security level. Beshear said the goal is to improve the safety of inmates and staff.
Local 6 tried to get clarification from the state about the changes and when they will officially be put in place, but the only response we received was by email.
We asked about reclassification of juveniles at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The response we received reads: "As of Jan. 12, McCracken Juvenile Detention Center houses male juveniles who are younger than 14 years old or those who have been charged with a lower-level offense (Class D felony or lesser offense). As of today, there are 23 male juveniles housed at the facility."
The only changes in effect now are the classification change for males and the opening of the opening the state's first female-only juvenile detention center in Campbell County.
Campbell County is five hours away from McCracken County.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says that puts additional strain on local law enforcement resources when they have to take female juvenile inmates there.
"It takes two people to transport a female. That's five hours away. If we are shorthanded already on the roads with our patrol deputies, we can't take a deputy from the road to transport someone to Campbell County. We have to pay overtime," Norman says.
Paying overtime becomes an issue because of the funding the sheriff's office is allowed. The state does have a change that can help this problem, but it is not compete. The state, again by email, Local 6: "As Gov. Beshear has publicly stated, his administration is working to implement a transportation plan that, when fully implemented, will impose no greater burden on law enforcement than currently required by statute."
Norman says he first heard about the changes on the news. "As far as I know, the governor's decision caught the majority of sheriffs by surprise," Norman says. "We didn't know this was coming down."
Regarding the change to allow staff members to carry pepper spray and Tasers, Local 6 has learned that those items have been ordered, but not yet distributed. Workers will receive the proper training when the equipment is delivered.
