MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An investigation continues into an alleged hazing incident that took place this summer involving a local high school soccer team. However, police aren't elaborating, and Marshall County Schools refused to provide more details about what the superintendent said is a closed internal investigation.
We first reported on this at the end of July, when Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle confirmed the district was investigating an incident of alleged hazing during an off-campus, school-sanctioned trip.
He also told Local 6 there was video circulating of the incident, but did not release any further details. Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht said the alleged incident happened at a soccer camp on the University of Kentucky campus.
It was later reported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and that department turned the case over to UK campus police. On July 31, the school district announced that soccer Coach Bryan Blevins would be replaced by former Marshall Coach Donald Walker.
UK campus police said Thursday that its investigation remains open.
Speaking with Local 6 via telephone, Miracle said everything was handled, and any outcomes could not be shared. When asked about the status of the previous soccer coach, he said he can't say anything about that, citing "personnel confidentiality."
Blevins is not listed on the Marshall County High School's staff directory page. But, the circumstances surrounding Blevins' no longer serving in that role are unknown. Questions still remain as to whether he resigned, was suspended or fired. Marshall County's termination policy on the Kentucky School Boards Association website reads:
“Termination and non-renewal of contracts shall be the responsibility of the superintendent who, at the first meeting following the actions, shall notify the board of same. Such notification shall be recorded in the board minutes.”
In the board meetings minutes from the past two months, there's no mention of Blevins being fired, but he did come up at a meeting on Aug. 3 in the public comments section.
The minutes read:
“Jondra Shadowen addressed the board, saying she was supportive of the soccer coach and would strongly support the coach being reinstated. She also addressed discipline being given in this matter. Board chair Randy Travis told Shadowen it was a personnel matter and the board cannot get involved.”
"I just wanted to stand up here and say that I am in support of the coach who was released. I would strongly support if he was reinstated. Also, the other coach, he left. I support him also. He's a great coach, " said Shadowen.
There's support for Blevins on Facebook, too. The hashtag #CoachBB popped up in late July and has still recently been used by parents and students, some who appear to be on the soccer team, to support Blevins. A few of the posts say the district made the wrong decision.
Local 6 tried to ask Miracle additional questions during Thursday's board meeting about Blevins and the hazing incident. He said he wouldn't talk about it anymore and that it is "old news."