PADUCAH -- You still have time to prepare for Wednesday's job fair in Paducah. With so many businesses competing for hard workers, this is your opportunity to ask employers the questions that matter to you.
Michael Hancock, who works on the shop floor at Worthington Industries in Paducah, said, "I asked a whole lot of questions."
Hancock was hired a few months ago and has already received several pay raises.
"I want to have better things," Hancock said. "I want to be better than the lifestyle I grew up in. I wasn't really like a good kid. But I reflect on that. I look back at the old me, and I'm like, 'Wow, look at me now! I'm shining.' You've got to stay focused and know you can do better."
Human Resources Manager Kara Geiger said Hancock's positive attitude makes him a standout at work.
"I think you can teach somebody to do anything, but you can't teach someone to have a great attitude. That's huge for me," Geiger said. "It's okay if you don't have a lot of experience or perfect background, we can give you that chance to build a career here."
It's a similar situation for a lot of companies that are hiring new workers. So how do you know which job is right for you? Geiger suggested asking questions that matter to you.
"I like to think that they're interviewing us too," Geiger said. "Ask about benefits, 401(k), paid holidays, and paid time off. All of those things because that's your life and your livelihood."
If you need help narrowing down what questions to ask at this week's job fair, visit the HR booth to speak to a professional. They can also look over your résumé. Don't have a résumé? Stop by the mobile career center, and the folks there can help you put one together.
The job fair is Wednesday, August 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in downtown Paducah.
Click here for more information and to see a list of employers who will be at the job fair.