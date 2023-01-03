PADUCAH — Paducah's National Quilt Museum will soon be seeking submissions from all over the world for their bi-yearly New Quilts from an Old Favorite Competition and Exhibition.
According to their website, the theme for this year's contest is the Roaring Twenties.
The museum says the quilt submissions must be recognizably about the Roaring Twenties and should include an interpretation of a traditional block pattern of the quilter's choosing.
To enter, quilters will submit an online entry form, an entry fee of $50, and two digital photographs of the work.
Entries open on Sept. 1 2023, with the deadline to submit being Jan. 19, 2024.
According to their brochure, the first place prize is $4,000; second place is $2,000; and third place is $1,000.
For a complete list of guidelines, contest rules, and entry instructions, click here.