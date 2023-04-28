PADUCAH — Friday is day three of AQS QuiltWeek, and the doors have been full of quilters coming in to get a good look at the beautiful artwork. People were shoulder to shoulder inside the Paducah Convention Center trying to see each and every quilt and vendor.
Out of all the quilts in the show, there was only one quilter with a matching outfit. The outfit has the same color scheme and the same hand-placed jewels.
Her fellow quilters couldn't help but admire Marlene Beeler's quilt and her outfit. This is not her first quilt in the show — or her first matching outfit.
"It didn't win, like, a prize, but it's a prize to just be in the show, OK, and to talk to people," Beeler said. "And I had a quilt in the show last year, and I had an outfit on and it matched it also. It's just fun to answer all their questions."
We introduced you to Beeler last year, when she matched her quilt, "Some Enchanted Thing."
This year, you might say she has a coat of many colors, to match her quilt "Sing Me a Rainbow."
Beeler has a following, and people notice when she's not matching her quilts. She said the bright colors she used were her favorite part of this year's outfit and quilt.
In addition to the colorful fabric, "Sing me a Rainbow" has 5,000 hand-placed jewels mixed in with the ombré rainbow color scheme.
"It's got 400-plus hours in it, with the quilting and putting all the jewels on so it takes a while," she said.
Her outfit has 1,500 jewels. She embroidered her pants, and she has matching glasses, too.
The outfit and the quilt together took a lot of time and effort, but she said it was totally worth it.
"Absolutely, absolutely. I mean, it's just fun, you know? And then to put the bling on it, that takes a long time, because you have to do one at a time, you know, and glue them on there or whatever. It's absolutely worth it to come to a show and see it hanging," she said.
Her quilt is not merely hanging in the show. It is sparkling, just like she is.
"The last lady that came by said to me 'You're a smile today,' and I that just made my day. You're a smile, you know, how nice is that?" said Marlene.
Marlene said her quilt for next year is already finished, it just lacks the bling. She does not have her outfit ready, but she knows what it will look like.
She said out of all the quilts she's done, this one is at the top of her list, because the colors are so bright and vibrant. You still have time to see Marlene's quilt and the others at the show. The last day is Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.