PADUCAH — Ken and Elsie Campbell's love story of more than 50 years began in college on a blind date.
"I was in the band, she was in the band and we kind of sat next to each other. But I was kind of a bashful kid. I had never even dated in high school," Ken said.
Elsie's sister set Ken up on that blind date that included bowling and eating at relatively new restaurant for the time called Pizza Hut.
"No one had ever heard of it before. It was some brand new place, of course, they're now all over," Ken chuckled.
When the other half of Ken's double date with Elsie left for the night, he shared an idea with Elsie.
"So I said, 'I know a place where we can see back in time,' and she was intrigued," Ken said.
Ken and Elsie drove about 2 miles out of town into the countryside onto a lonely country road where a bright moon and stars filled the sky.
"So we got out of the car and I pointed up (and said), 'See those stars? That light left those stars thousands, maybe millions of years ago. We're looking back in time,' and that got her hooked," Ken said.
Fast forward decades later, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August of last year. The have two grown children and two grandchildren.
Over those years, Elsie's love and talent for quilting led her to author a book on the subject and earn top awards for her quilt making. Tuesday night in Paducah at the annual AQS QuiltWeek awards show, Elsie picked up another top prize.
"The AQS Best Hand Workmanship Award goes to 'Summertime' by Elsie Campbell of Ponca City, Oklahoma," presenter and quilter Susan Cleveland said.
The announcement was met with thunderous applause by the audience as everyone celebrated the win. But Elsie couldn't share in the victory with them. She passed away in January.
"Many of you are aware that Elsie is no longer with us, and we thank her husband for keeping the entry and sending it to us so that we can admire this beautiful work," Cleveland with tears in her eyes.
"She would have been ecstatic," Ken said. "I hope they get impressed enough to know that if Elsie can do it they probably could to if they just dedicate themselves and work at it."
Elsie was raised Mennonite and learned the art of quilting at an early age. Ben credits that lifestyle and experience as the source of her passion for and love of quilting.
"Her mother and grandmother taught her how to quilt. In her blood, I guess," Ken said.
The award Elsie won comes with a $12,000 cash prize, and Ben knows how he'll likely spend the money.
"Elsie and I had planned to build a house, so I may use some of that money to finalize that dream," Ken said.
Ken and Elsie Campbell's memories together will live on forever as will Elsie's quilts. She won an AQS award for another quilt years ago, and it's housed at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah. She authored the book "Winning Stitches," and traveled the globe showcasing her quilts and teaching quilting techniques.
